ASA Electronics® promotes Mark Wojtys to Heavy Duty Industry Manager

ELKHART, IN (03-01-2017) – With previous heavy duty industry manager’s retirement, Mark Wojtys was lined up and trained to take the reins at ASA Electronics. He will be overseeing the agriculture, construction and power sports divisions. After already a decade under his belt at ASA Electronics, he is ready to take on his new responsibilities of product development, strategic industry direction and overall sales for the heavy duty segment.

“It is gratifying to know that I am in a position to positively influence the strategic direction of the business with regards to these industries. I’m excited to be able to offer a new outlook when it comes to potential business opportunities and product development, drive a renewed focus on the OE segment and reinforce the ASA commitment of innovation and technology to our customer base,” Wojtys explained.

Wojtys’ impact at the company is well-known and the rest of the sales team is excited for him to take the helm.

“Mark has strong background in the off-road vehicle markets. His ability to build strong customer relationships and application resolve has enabled him to bring numerous new customers on board with both national and international recognition. These qualities will enable Mark to fulfill the duties of HD Industry Manager and will help propel the continued growth that ASA Electronics, as a technology leader, is looking for,” Pat McCullough, VP of sales said.

ASA Electronics® has been designing and manufacturing mobile electronic products for the Marine, RV, PowerSports, Agricultural, Construction, Commercial Vehicle, and Bus industries since 1977. Their proprietary brands are JENSEN®, JENSEN Marine®, JENSEN Heavy Duty®, Marine Audio®, Voyager® and ADVENT® Air. ASA is also a distributor in specialty markets for SiriusXM® Satellite Radio and Polk Ultramarine® products. For more information, please visit www.ASAElectronics.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

