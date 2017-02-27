Importel Ltd At The 2017 Mobile Electronics Expo & Training 

TORONTO CANADA (02.28.2017) – The 2017 Mobile Electronics Expo and Training was held February 17th and 18th at the Pan Pacific Hotel Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Importel Ltd, a full line distributor based in Toronto had a major presence on the event floor. Trevor Patrick, Importel Ltd President stated to 12voltnews.com “We have been expanding our presence in western Canada and the Mobile Electronics Expo was a terrific way to meet, and show, a large number of dealers our lineup of 12volt brands including CRUX, dB Drive, Cerwin Vega, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, VOXX, Lumens and Fortin. We have great freight programs in place and offer great service across Canada rom our base in Toronto.”

Importel Ltd invested in a new trade show booth to highlight the company’s brands on the show floor. Eight large crates were trucked to the event in Vancouver for the event. After the show the trade show booth was packed and shipped back to the Importel facility and will be used for at the upcoming Importel dealer show, April 22nd and 23rd.

Mike Beyersdoerfer, who traveled from Colorado to Vancouver to present the CRUX line to dealers stated “The new CRUX products, geared to Apple CarPlay and OBD2 installation magic, were hits with dealers in the booth both days.”

Patrick added “We had a big crew working our booth at the event. Our vendor support was terrific with eight who traveled to work the show. Those people and companies were: Crux – Mike Beyersdoerfer Cerwin Vega – Bob Chanthavongsa, Larry Fredricks DB Drive – Ernie Welch SiriusXM – Alex Pancharovski Fortin – Danny Prezeau, Alex Messier VOXX – Dan Bisceglia, James Shutowich Lumens – Chris Chang

Our team included 3 staff members Kelly Holley, Romesh Kulasegarem, and Trevor Patrick.

The Mobile Electronics Expo attracted over 400 mobile installation techs, sales staff and retail owners from across Canada. The event filled the 26,000 sq. foot expo/trade show at the convention centre with vendor displays and demo vehicles. In addition there were individual product training rooms at the 5 Star Convention facility for the Friday and Saturday event.

For the 2017 event the original sponsors Trends, Gemsen, Gentec, Automobility and Pioneer were joined by JVC/Kenwood, DLC Distributors, MITEK, Importel Ltd, Directed Electronics, Sony, Avidworks and KingPin University.

For more info please see importel.com.

