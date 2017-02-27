Idatalink Maestro Announces New Sales Rep And Distribution in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas Territory

Montreal Quebec, Canada (02.28.2017) – Automotive Data Solutions Inc. (ADS) is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Momentum Marketing will be the exclusive manufacturer’s representative for the iDatalink Maestro® product line in the EIA Texas territory.

“We are very excited to be working with Momentum Marketing. Their energetic, highly technical staff and superior focus on customer service set them apart as the ideal fit for the Maestro premium radio replacement products,” said Robert Di Cesare of ADS.

For information about becoming a dealer or distributor, please contact Momentum Marketing at 281-714-5742 or by email athmena@momentumsales.net.

In addition, two new distributors have been added to meet the immediate needs of dealers in this territory. For Dallas dealers, please contact A&W Distributors at 214-351-0977 or visit www.awdistributors.com. For Houston dealers, contact Stereo Max at 713-988-9800 or emailstereomaxllc@yahoo.com.

For more information about ADS and iDatalink Maestro products, visit www.adsdata.ca.

