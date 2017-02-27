The DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show …5 Top Reasons For Dealers To Attend

PALMYRA, PA (02.28.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc., a full service marketing and supply chain portfolio company, will present the company’s annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4th and 5th.

A successful 2017 show will mark four straight years of double digit growth. Informative seminars, relationship-building activities and special show-only opportunities are set to keep the momentum going. “We are focused on creating a show environment that encourages interactivity and engagement to ensure the most productive experience for our partners,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “In addition to educational sessions from industry experts there will also be show-only pricing, a fun evening event, and the ability to qualify to win a Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sweepstakes!”

Continuing Berfield offered “As we traveled the territory we spoke with dealers and so many related positive reasons for them to attend this year’s DAS event. We decided to list the 5 Top reasons for dealers to attend. Number 1. The value of the training sessions presented by national brand staff members is over $500. 2. Seeing so many top vendors in one place gives dealers an opportunity to check out the latest products from a great lineup of exhibitors. 3. Taking advantage of show only specials will provide additional profit opportunities for dealers who make the trip to Atlantic City. 4. We will offer 12volt Web Pages and Promo at the event. 5. Show attendance gets dealers 10 entries to win the Rockford Fosgate Tom Tom Harley Davidson motorcycle drawing in May. The value of the Harley is north of $9,000!”

One dealer will win a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 in the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes. A new Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle is the coveted prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes promotion running January 5th through May 1, 2017. The Iron 883 will be prominently featured on the show floor at the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show The Sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers only. Drawing for the Iron 883 will be held by a third party, U.S. Sweepstakes on May 24th, 2017.

“This Sweepstakes is a very exciting promotion that kicked off the new year at DAS. We strive to build our partner relationships every day. I feel this exciting promotion gives all our dealers an opportunity to stay engaged and have a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson” Berfield concluded.

Excitement is growing for the event across the vendor community also. Gold Level Sponsors at press date include AAMP Global, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Metra, Rockford Fosgate, Pioneer, Kicker,Sony, Jensen, Axxera, VOXX, Bracketron and Dual.

Dealers should contact their DAS Sales Representative for details on entry into the Sweepstakes, 1-800-233-7009. The deadline to register for 2017 DAS event is March 31, 2017.

Additionally, products from DAS’s proprietary RoadPro Family of Brands portfolio will also be represented.

For more please visit dasinc.com

