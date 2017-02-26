DEI Introduces Easy Loom™ Split Line Sleeving Now Available in New Sizes and Lengths

Avon Lake, OH (February 27, 2017)…Heat and sound control specialist, DEI, now offers its popular Easy Loom™ split line sleeving in a range of new lengths from 6 ft. to 20 ft. lengths in a clamshell package. First introduced at the 2016 SEMA show in bulk 100 ft. lengths, this highly protective and convenient to install sleeving is now available for purchase in eight new sizes in a range of diameters:

Part # Sleeving Size Part # Sleeving Size

010650 3/16” (5mm) x 20ft 010654 5/8” (16mm) x 12ft

010651 5/16” (8mm) x 20ft 010655 ¾” (19mm) x 10ft

010652 3/8” (10mm) x 20ft 010656 1” (25mm) x 10ft

010653 ½” (12mm) x 12ft 010657 1 ½” (38mm) x 6ft

DEI Protect-A-Sleeves provide a superior clean, classy way to protect exposed wire, hoses and cables on trucks, SUVs, ATVs and UTVs from harmful abrasion and the elements. Superior in design and function to plastic sleeving, it is heat and solvent resistant and is made with a split design that allows the sleeve to easily wrap around an existing wires, cables or hoses. Developed as a time saver, there is no splice sleeves to install, or to disconnect wires, cables or hose. Ideal for use when installing aftermarket lights, replacing OEM wire looms, as a cover to wire harnesses or dressing up an engine bay. They also can be easily removed if replacement or maintenance is required.

Resistant to automotive fluids, chemicals and high temperatures, self-extinguishing Easy Loom split line sleeves maintain integrity at a continuous 375°F temperature with a melting point of 500°F.

For more information about DEI’s Made in the USA protective Easy Loom Split Sleeves, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

