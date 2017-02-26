The Angel Dealer Appreciation Show 2017

BIRMINGHAM, AL (02.27.2017) – Dealers from across the southeast traveled to Birmingham for the Angel Distributing Annual Dealer Appreciation Show that was held Sunday, February 18th in the company’s facility. A Saturday night welcoming cocktail party at the LaQuinta kicked off the event.

Charlie Angel stated “We had a strong show and thank all, vendors and dealers, for making the trip to Birmingham. Along with our great deals, specials and trainings it was an opportunity for all to network to share ideas. In addition this year we offered a social media “how to session” to give dealers information to use social media to connect with followers and consumers. The goal, with the zeekee.com presentation from Wes Thompson, was to help dealers increase store traffic in the battle against online retail.”

Key vendors on site for the event included Kicker, JVC Mobile Entertainment, DEI, PowerBass, Metra, Boss Audio, Polk Audio, SoundStorm Labs, Rostra, RaceSport, Soundstream, Audiovox, Accele, SolarGard, AAMP and Orca Coolers.

Kicker’s new Bullfrog was one of the hottest products at the show. Richie Holtzman, Tech Marketing commented “The Bullfrog is impressive. I have not demo’ed it without all being impressed. With the summer season and outdoor activities the Bullfrog opens up new opportunities for proactive 12volt retailers.”

Jeff Falk, new aboard at PowerBass as the Eastern Regional related, “Dealers were excited to see our new lineup for 2017. One of the highlights at the Angel show from PowerBass was the new OE Direct Fit series of speakers. That category opens a new door for proactive dealers.”

Keith Lazar, Angel GM, offered to 12voltnews.com, “The show layout in the warehouse worked out great again. The Metra displays from CES were a great added touch and highlighted all the Metra brands. Tom Comenole and Dallas Lovelace were busy throughout the show.

Comenole related “There was a really good turnout at the show. I bet close to a hundred people came through the Metra booth and it was steady through the day.”

John Howell was in the house with Rostra and RaceSport. Howell, MC Marketing, offered “Angel’s show was a great opportunity to connect and demonstrate the latest products from Rostra and RaceSport with new and old customers. Loren Mikesell, Rostra regional was able to go in depth with dealers on the new blindspot and mirror offerings from Rostra.”

“Our show is always a setting to thank our dealers for their business. It was a great show and we look forward to a strong year across the board” Angel concluded.

The Sunday show as held at the Angel Warehouse 621 Robert Jemison Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Visit angeldistributing.com for more.

