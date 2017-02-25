 Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.25.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver a meaningful message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find interesting and informative.

Audio Central, in the Jackson MS suburb of Flowood, posted a crew image shot in the company’s main showroom area. They staged the shot and Brannon Harper balanced a camera to snap the image. This shot let the crew – Austin, Zak, Emanuel, Brannon and Chandler – show consumers and followers their smiling faces and inviting store layout. Audio Central has enhanced the company’s Instagram with the business profile upgrade. That upgrade is FREE. Now their followers who see Audio Central Instagram posts can, right from their smartphone as they are looking at the post, can tap the contact tab and… CALL the store, EMAIL the store or GET A MAP to the store!! And it is FREE! Brannon Harper said, “The Instagram business profile upgrade is an amazing way for us to connect with followers and consumers. The contact tab is right there on the post on follower’s smartphones. Mike at the 12volt News used it to call the other day, great stuff. We hope other dealers will use that valuable tool also.

John Schellsmidt, Audio Depot – Arlington TX, proudly held a new LG Innotek that’s everything a consumer will need for a Front/Rear Dash Cam system -1080p quality and Wifi included. A great new product for 12volt retailers to easily add new product categories to their product mix. Schellsmidt hosts Sound Advice, a weekly hour long radio show, on KVGI internet radio.

James Halter, Stereo and Video Center – Tyler TX, posted an image of a custom door panel installation that was built rock. In addition LED lighting on the speakers added greatly to the appearance of the extreme sound upgrade.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,400 12VoltBite posts.

