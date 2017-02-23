SHREVEPORT, LA (02.24.2017) – “Let’s Get Our Shine On” and show the world that car audio and 12volt aftermarket prducts are cool.

As an industry, “Let’s Get Our Shine On.” Let’s step up and show the world how cool our products are and how these products can enrich consumer’s lives. 12volt retailers offer consumers such a wide range of products that can provide entertainment, information, safety, convenience and the “cool” factor. In the months and years ahead let’s shine a bright light on our products and services.

Let’s turn off the switch on the “Race to Zero” and “Get Our Shine On.”

In today’s marketplace it becomes more evident each day that consumers don’t realize the broad range of products available for their vehicles. On a national scale there is virtually to visibility for 12volt products. OEMs are carrying the message of in-vehicle connectivity.

A huge hats off to companies like Kicker, Wet Sounds, Audiopipe, Metra and JL Audio for their presence at the recent Miami International Boat Show 2017, February 16th – 20th. Kicker is back on the road this weekend at the Texas Throwdown wit hthe XRV rig and demo cars. The XRV and BoomRoom, UTVs and various vehicles will showcase Kicker car audio, power sports, marine, lifestyle products and hte new BullFrog speaker, too.

Manufacturers, distributors, reps and retailers can all participate in “Let’s Get Our Shine On” initiatives. The upcoming schedule of distributor shows over the next 3 months is great opportunity for 12volt retailers to meet with many brands and learn about new marketing initiatives. The DAS Consumer Electronics Show will pack the massive Golden Nugget ballroom in Atlantic City April 4th and 5th. Custom Plus Distributing and Oliver Marketing are set with 3 shows in the great Northwest designed ot BOOST brick and mortar retailer’s ability to compete successfully.

Manufacturer rep firms throughout the industry work to coordinate the participation of their brands at a wide range of events. Members of rep firms continue to work, day in and day out, to deliver information and fresh ideas to retailers in their respective territories. We applaud their efforts.

Sound-Off organizations are working across the U.S. to showcase car audio to enthusiasts and create consumer awareness. DB Drag Racing, IASCA, MECA and USACi have the “Let’s Get Our Shine On” approach. A store level sound-off, or simple system check event, can provide visibility and store awareness. Sound-Offs lead to new business, too.

The rubber truly meets the road at the 12volt retailer level. The 12volt retailer historically has been the vital link to the consuming public. “Let’s Get Our Shine On” in every 12volt storefront to battle the continuing increase of internet sales.

Once retailers “Get Their Shine On,” it’s imperative to connect with consumers and followers through various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in particular.

SoCal-base Al&Ed’s is doing that very well with frequent post to the company’s 30K plus followers on Instagram.

“Let’s Get Our Shine On” across the 12volt industry.

