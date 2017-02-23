BMW, Mobileye Partner on Data Generation for Navigation

This article was written by Joseph Szczesny for TheDetroitBureau.com

DETROIT, MI (02.24.2017) – BMW Group and Mobileye have signed an agreement that will bring Mobileye’s Road Experience Management data generation technology into newly developed BMW Group models beginning in 2018.

The REM system developed by Mobileye can provide information like road hazards, traffic delays, weather information and even parking availability from individual vehicles, which it will pool in the cloud, and then make available to other motorists, giving them a way to supplement pre-existing static HD maps with to-the-minute info from real-world driving.

The same data could be fed to autonomous vehicle systems in the future. Crowd-sourced real-time data using vehicles equipped with camera-based Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) technology is a critical enabler for autonomous driving through next-generation high definition maps aimed at making driving safer and more efficient for consumers.

The BMW-Mobileye agreement is open ended and provides for industry collaboration with the goal of promoting automated driving.

BMW Group sensor data can be merged with data from different automakers, resulting in a larger scale of data used to create Mobileye’s Global RoadBook to support and rapidly update HD maps with highly accurate localization capabilities. Autonomous vehicles will require HD maps that can identify and update changes in the environment with near real-time speed enabling very short “time to reflect reality.”

The cameras that enable to collect data act as intelligent agents that, through Mobileye EyeQ processors and software, can identify information that is sent to the cloud in a highly compressed form.

The data can be used to add a dynamic layer to current and future navigation maps, enabling BMW Group customers to access true real-time information on traffic density, road hazards, weather conditions, on-street parking, and other helpful information.

Click here to read the full article by Joseph Szczesny at The Detroit Bureau

Share this:



Tweet

Email

