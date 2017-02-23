Featured

AAMP Releases New Dash Kit for 2017 Toyota Corolla

Posted on February 23, 2017 by
CLEARWATER, FL (02.24.2017) – AAMP Global, today announces the American International TOYK952GB and Best Kits by PAC BKTOYK952GB dash kit designed for aftermarket radio installation in the 2017 Toyota Corolla. The dash kit is available in gloss black to match the vehicle’s factory dash and will install one single ISO radio with pocket or one double DIN radio – hardware and instructions are included.

pac-audio.com

TOYK952GB and BKTOYK952GB dash kits are compatible with PAC products RP4.2-TY11, CAM-TY11, CAM-TY12, USB-TY1 and USB-TY2. See our website, PAC-audio.com, for additional information.

Visit pac-audio.com and aampglobal.com for more.

