Xstatic Announces New Batcap X700

See the following new product announcement from Xstatic:

NEWTON, AL (02.23.2017) – We are proud to announce that we have a new product in our unbeatable lineup of Xstatic Batcap products.

Our new X700 is at a price point that every customer of yours will be able to consider adding the extra power they need for their car audio system. It’s not just a batter, it’s a BATCAP!

We are running some great specials on this new Batcap and our other products as well.

Dealers, you can call us today to take advantage of the great introductory deals on this new Batcap X700.

Contact 334-693-4650 or xstaticbatcap@yahoo.com for additional details.

Visit xstaticbatcap.com for more.

