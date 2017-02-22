KICKER Takes XRV Rig and Several Show Cars to Lone Star Throwdown

STILLWATER, OK (02.23.2017) – KICKER travels to the Houston, Texas area for the Lone Star Throwdown (LST), for the brand’s third straight year to display at the heavily attended car show. The show will take place February 24-26 at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas.

KICKER will attend the show in force with its 80-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) tractor-trailer, hauling show materials and demo vehicles to exhibit. This rolling showroom houses the full line of KICKER car-audio gear for viewing and features thunderous, square-subwoofer bass with the 20,000-watt Boom Room that show-goers can walk into and experience.

A customized Harley-Davidson Road Glide with a full KICKER audio system will be on display at the KICKER booth, as will a custom Can-Am Maverick X3, featuring a KICKER/SSV Works Powersports audio system. KICKER will also host NotStock Photography’s “High Plains Drifter” – a KICKER-equipped GMC Sierra, along with Andrew Lowe’s outstanding Dodge Charger.

With 2,000 show cars already pre-registered, LST officials anticipate attendance exceeding 15,000 people this year. Top 100 and Best-of-Show awards will be presented, along with a grand prize of $1,000.

Visit www.lonestarthrowdown.com for more.

