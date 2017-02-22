CrimeStopper VSMC-1000 Universal Multi-Channel Video Switcher Now Available

TEMPE, AZ (02.23.2017) – CrimeStopper has announced that the new VSMC-1000 Universal Multi-Channel Video Switcher is now available.

“The VSMC-1000 is the ideal video system for a multitude of uses,” explained Alvin Klement, national sales manager for CrimeStopper. “It is perfectly suited as a reverse, left, and right driver assistance system, but the fourth video input can also be used to watch over small kids in the back seat, to monitor animals in a trailer, or to keep an eye on the recreational vehicles you’re towing. This is a great piece for any vehicle with blind spots as you can mount cameras in locations that would allow you to view what may be otherwise impossible to see. It is a highly versatile system ideally suited for both exterior and interior cameras.”

The VSMC-1000 is a multi-channel video switcher that offers four video inputs that can be triggered by four independent 12 volt triggers (left turn signal, right turn signal, reverse lights and ignition) with all of the cameras sending the video out of a single standard 75 Ohm video cable. You can also connect a backup camera to the system and have all the video outputs to a single monitor.

“We recommend that when using the last input that you connect the trigger to ignition, which will allow that camera to be on at all times but when any of the other cameras are triggered they will override the ‘front’ camera input,” Klement continued. “This allows you to see left or right side blind spots as well as what’s behind you when you are backing up.”

VSMC-1000 features include 4 video inputs, 4 trigger inputs, and 1 video output. This product also has auto switching on reverse and turn signal input. Front input can be on when all other cameras are off.

MSRP is $89.95.

Visit crimestopper.com for more.

