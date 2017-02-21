Shiflet & Dickson Seeking Salesperson – NC & SC

We at Shiflet & Dickson are actively searching for the right person to cover Eastern NC & SC as our outside salesperson. We are a 62 year old distributor that has been a leader in 12 volt audio/video, specialty lighting, window film and accessories to interface into today’s vehicles.

Experience as a road salesperson is a plus, but it is not deal breaker if you have none.

Aggressive and competitive is a must!!

Give me a call at 800-222-9411 to discuss the opportunity of what we have to offer.

-David Holland

