EchoMaster Launches Third Brake Lamp CHMSL Cameras

CLEARWATER, FL (02.22.2017) – EchoMaster, global manufacturer of driver assistance technology for consumer and commercial drivers, today, introduced PCAM-CHMSL-SIL, a series of center high-mount stop lamp cameras (CHMSL) for 2014-2017 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks.

Designed to fit perfectly and securely underneath the third brake light mounted on top of the truck cab, allowing a bird’s-eye-view of your truck bed and fifth wheel. In an instant, you can get a complete idea of the condition of the materials that you are transporting in your truck.

The CHMSL can also aid when hooking up a gooseneck trailer, as it allows for a great perspective on the location of your fifth wheel. The EchoMaster Pro series of CHMSL cameras are an invaluable tool for any truck operator who needs “at-a-glance” information about the loads and trailers that they are transporting, and easy rear bed viewing of their cargo while in reverse.

Built with a ¼” CMOS sensor, and a precise, 75° viewing angle to allow for perfect views of your truck bed and its surroundings. The system can operate at light levels as low as 0.1 LUX, and is rated IP67 for waterproofing and debris resistance, allowing all-weather operation.

Choose From 3 Applications:

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL14: For 2014-2015 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks with OE connector at the tailgate at a suggested retail price of $199.99

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL16: For 2016-2017 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks with OE connector at the tailgate at a suggested retail price of $199.99

PCAM-CHMSL-SIL: A universal option for 2014-2017 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks at a suggested retail price of $159.99

All EchoMaster Pro series CHMSL cameras are available from authorized EchoMaster dealers.

Visit echomaster.com for more

Share this:



Tweet

Email

