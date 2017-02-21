67th Annual Sacramento Autorama Played Host to dB Drag Competition

This article was written by Ray Choy, dB Drag Racing Canadian Representative:

SACRAMENTO, CA (02.22.2017) – The 67th Annual Sacramento Autorama played host to dBDRA competition during the weekend of Feb 18-19, 2017. The competition was officiated by Sonic FX and sponsored by Full River Battery. Autorama is an excellent all around family friendly car show. By family friendly, we mean “Family Friendly” from babies in strollers, to grandparents in wheelchairs and everyone in between. The show encompassed many different aspects including motorcycles, ATV’s, full on custom show vehicles, to crazy stereo systems that will literally blow your hair around like you are in a wind tunnel. The inclement weather did not hinder attendance with over 25,000 spectators throughout the Cal Expo Center. The competition lanes were hopping with spectators watching and cheering on the contestants.

There were several sound off organizations co-locating at the event. Sound Quality competition took place in the IASCA and MECA lanes, while SPL contests took place at the IASCA, MECA and dB Drag Racing lanes. The bulk of the action was in the dB Drag Racing lanes, where competition formats of Psychlone, Bass Race, and dB Drags were all being run. Nothing beats the head to head competition format to get the crowd engaged. The numerous ties in Bass Race make the spectators hearts race as they stare intently to see the outcome of the head to head contest and who is the better stereo system operator, as Bass Race is a contest of skill and not simply who is the loudest. The loud distinct rattling sound of a huge burp for a true burp machine in dB Drag Racing also gets the heart racing. “What number was that, is it a personal best, was it a potential world record,” these are just a few of the things going through competitors and spectators minds as the cheering of a win happens as they finish a 30 second head to head run.

The atmosphere at the event was very inviting as if everyone were trying to project an inclusive, not exclusive vibe. Much of this is due to the hard work of dB Drag Racing turn-key event promoter Doug Stockton for putting together an excellent show. There were 70 entries that competed over the 2-day event. Demos could be heard by Nolte Audio’s Full Throttle Demo Vehicle over the weekend as he brought a great spectacle to the show. Team FX Jimbo drove 36 hours, through the snowy mountain passes, from Alberta Canada to participate in the show. There were a lot of new competitors to the scene this weekend. Team SSC Audio was there in full force sporting their team gear along with a few first timers to the dB Drag and Bass Race lanes. According to Wayne Harris, President of the dBDRA, “The West Coast competitors are AWESOME! They are enthusiastic and it was invigorating to be here supporting the competitors. We had a great turnout for the event and luckily the rain held out and the weather was beautiful. Doug Stockton and Ray Choy did a great job keeping the lanes hoppin.”

The car audio organizations require great support at the grass roots level to continue to have success in the upper levels of competition. The veteran competitors, dressed in their team attire, were readily available and on-hand to give tips and tricks to the newbies to aid them in also being successful. Autorama was a great event and huge thanks goes out to all involved.

Visit dbdragracing.com and facebook.com/sacramentoautorama for more.

