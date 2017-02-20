Tint World Makes 2017 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards List

BOCA RATON, FL (02.21.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was honored as one of Franchise Business Review’s Best Franchise Opportunities for 2017, based on surveys conducted with franchisees to determine actual satisfaction and performance.

“Owning a business can be tough sometimes,” said Randy Silver, franchisee owner of the Raleigh, North Carolina Tint World. “But I always know the team at Tint World has my back. When I tell people we’re a part of the Tint World family, it really does feel like a family. I can pick up the phone—it doesn’t matter what time of day—and someone from Tint World is going to be there to talk with me. That kind of dedication to a franchisee is amazing.”

Franchise Business Review surveyed more than 26,000 actual franchise owners, representing more than 350 leading franchise brands. Tint World was identified as a top 50 franchise in the Medium (50-99 locations) franchise size class based on franchisee satisfaction.

“The corporate team at Tint World was pivotal to our success,” said Gary Sarfati, franchisee owner of the North Miami Beach, Florida Tint World. “Right from the start, the franchise operations team were persistent and helped us step outside our comfort zone and put together a team that has the same enthusiasm and excitement for our business as we do. We’re already seeing a great improvement, and my brother, Alberto, who co-owns the shop with me, and I are already looking to expand to more stores.”

“Our entire franchise corporate staff is committed to providing outstanding support to our franchisees,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World CEO. “Whether it’s through our intensive and ongoing training programs, or our annual franchisee convention, the entire corporate team at Tint World understands the importance of putting our franchisees first. This recognition reinforces that we’re doing everything we can to help our store owners succeed.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and franchise opportunities available worldwide.

