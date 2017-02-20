DOW Electronics Promotes John Yodzis to President & COO

TAMPA, FL (02.21.2017) – DOW Electronics announced today that John Yodzis has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Yodzis officially joined DOW Electronics in 2008 as an area sales representative based out of the Tampa location. Prior to that, Yodzis had been involved with the family business working in multiple positions during high school and college. Working through multiple roles in the company, growing from warehouse work, to sales, to management has given Yodzis a broad understanding and deep knowledge of what drives the company. Yodzis’ most recent position was executive vice president, responsible for marketing, purchasing, and sales.

“I am extremely excited to be taking over the day to day operations of DOW as we continue to grow our organization through the dedication and passion of our great employees and the important long-term customer and vendor relationships we maintain,” stated Yodzis. “It is exciting to be part of a growing, vibrant family owned and operated company that is entering its third generation of leadership.”

“John’s superb business sense and drive has helped broaden and diversify DOW, and the experiences that he has gained throughout his career will help ensure success in his new role,” added chief executive officer, Chip Yodzis.

For more info, visit www.dowelectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

