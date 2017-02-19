Thanks to All for the Happy Birthday Wishes

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.20.2017) – Thanks to everyone who sent along Birthday wishes for my 72nd.

Many of you and I go way back in time. With parts of 6 decades in the car audio industry, I have grown to know many across the U.S and appreciate all the friendships and support through the years.

As a Birthday gift to myself, I invested in additional gear for the 12volt Central Studios. With 12votnews.com, the 12voltBeat newsletter, various social media platforms and unique tools-along with the 12volt Central Studios-I feel we have the 12volt News Network in place to deliver great content to the members of the 12volt industry across the U.S and beyond.

I see our industry facing challenging times..as many brick and mortar retailers in all categories. Sears is looking for a $1,000,000,000… a Billion bucks to reorganize and continue the fight.

Having recently been in a Sears store down the street in Shreveport, I am not sure the billion will be enough to create the needed excitement to attract consumers back to their stores.

Candidly, many 12volt specialty retails stores are not very exciting either. But it won’t take a billion dollar investment for a 12volt retailer to create an in-store experience that will knock the socks of a consumer shopping on the internet. A few hundred bucks could be a good start.

A consumer damn sure can’t feel the bass in their chest from a desktop or mobile device. The consumer sure can’t experience hot lighting on hot a demo car, pickup, boat or ATV on a small screen. In-vehicle connectivity, safety, convenience and collision avoidance products are best demo’ed hands-on. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also game changes for specialty 12volt retailers. The white-hot marine and power sports categories handed the 12volt industry a huge new audience of enthusiasts.

Let’s all go down that exciting path of showcasing creativity and create in-store excitement. Enough with the damn race to zero that turns our products into a commodity like bag of sugar or piece of lumber.

Think about it. Members of the 12volt industry are surrounded by opportunities to showcase boundless creativity. I see posts daily of super stunning installations, store displays and promotions. Please keep posting! #12voltnews for more to see your posts.

Let’s all have an upbeat attitude when our feet hit the floor each morning. Let’s all have an upbeat attitude when we grab the handle to open the car door on the way to work each day. With that attitude, and prospects of a day of creativity, we will win the brick and mortar battle to deliver top consumer experiences for today’s mobile electronics consumer.

Stay tuned for much more to come.

Thanks again for the Birthday wishes.

-Mike Van Horn

Share this:



Tweet

Email

