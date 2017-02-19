Boom Mat Introduces Vibration Damping & Speaker Performance Kit

AVON LAKE, OH (02.20.2017) – If it is all about that bass, then Boom Mat’s new Vibration Damping & Speaker Performance Kit is the easiest way to eliminate rattles in the bass and midrange frequencies. Boom Mat, the leading supplier of thermal and acoustic control products for the automotive aftermarket, now offers a new peel and stick damping material designed to improve interior and stereo sound quality. Boom Mat vibration damping material is recommended for use around speaker mounting surfaces, doors, trunk lids or even license plates to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable vehicle interior.

Developed with an industry-leading 2mm thick, asphalt-free, pure-butyl noise constraining layer backed with a 4mil aluminum panel stiffening top skin, this Made in the USA vibration damping material can be easily installed in cars, trucks, vans, street rods, commercial vehicles to name a few applications. It’s also suggested for a higher performing replacement for OEM body panel materials used in body shops.

Unaffected by extreme temperatures, it adheres equally well to steel, fiberglass or plastic, can be trimmed to size and installs quickly and easily to vertical, overhead or irregular surfaces.

For more information about Boom Mat’s Vibration Damping & Speaker Performance Kit (part #050199), visit www.BoomMat.com, call 1-800-264-9472 or email: sales@DesignEngineering.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

