It Was a Big Weekend Indeed, February 17-19, 2017

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.20.2017) – It was a big weekend indeed across the 12volt industry.

The Mobile Expo and Training filled the Vancouver Convention Center as a number of distributors from across Canada combined their efforts and showcased the latest products along with key training session. Rob Haynes presented a packed JL Audio training session that highlighted unique JL Audio products for in-vehicle tuning. Haynes offered, “What a great setup and opportunity for dealers across Canada to make a trip to see so many top vendors and attend such a slate of training seminars.”

CRUX Interfacing Solutions was front and center in the Importel booth with Mike Beyersdoerfer showing the latest products. “We showed new CRUX products geared for Apple CarPlan and OBD2 installation magic. Both of these items were so well received by attendees,” Beyersdoerfer sated.

Sony Car Audio was on site working with Trends, the Sony distributor for Canada. Kris Bulla, who travelled from Nashville for the event stated, “Sony is focused on delivering unique, high quality products to the market north of the border and the time spent at the Mobile Electronics Expo definitely furthered our goals.”

Pre-registration for the Mobile Electronics Expo and Training was very strong and the crowd on hand reached the target of 400 attendees.

The Angel Dealer Appreciation Show 2017 was for Sunday, February 19th in Birmingham. Charlie and the crew had a great lineup of vendors, reps and training sessions. Wes Thompson with zeekee.com hosted a Sunday afternoon “Social Media-How To” session. The Angel warehouse was filled with vendors and Metra’s booth featured new products under the corporate umbrella in CES 2017 displays. The Saturday night Cocktail Party got the event rolling at the LaQuinta Hotel.

Kicker’s 2017 lineup of marine head units, amplifiers and speakers were on display at the Miami International Boat Show. The BullFrog Bluetooth speaker system was also featured in the packed booth.

Steve Irby, Kicker Co-Founder stated to 12voltnews.com, “Many long time Kicker fans were excited to learn about Kicker Marine. Now they can be Livin’ Loud by land or sea.”

Wet Sounds, JL Audio, Audiopipe, Epsilon and SiriusXM also had a major presence at the 2017 MIBS

Look for detailed features and posts on social media throughout the coming days for more from the very big 12volt weekend of February 17-19, 2017.

To read the recent Instagrammin’ article featuring these events, click here.

Click here to view the current 2017 Distributor Show Calendar.

