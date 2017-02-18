Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ 

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.18.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver a meaningful message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find interesting and informative.

The 2017 Miami International Boat Show is in full swing February 16th through the 20th. Kicker Marine has a major presence at the 2017 MIBS with booths demo’ing new products and displays with area dealers. The weatherproof Kicker “BullFrog” Bluetooth speaker system is in the booth. Kip Litsey and David Glascow created and posted a short video showcasing the rugged nature of the BullFrog-pouring water over it as well as dropping the BullFrog on the ground. The Kip and Dave Show grabbed attention with 1000’s of views across social media.

Wet Sounds created and posted a video on the water’s of Miami Bay. The crew set off in a high performance boat, cranked the Wet Sounds system and videoed the various Wet Sounds products featured in the ultra high end system on board.

Importel showed action in the company’s booth at the Mobile Electronics Expo and Training in Vancouver. The event, that drew dealers form across Canada, filled the Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, February 17th and 18th. Importel staff created several posts that highlighted various brands on display from the Toronto-based distributor.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,200 12VoltBite posts.

