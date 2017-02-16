It’s a Big Weekend Across the 12Volt Industry

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.17.2017) – It’s the last half of February and the show action is definitely heating up across the 12volt Industry.

The Mobile Expo and Training will fill the Vancouver Convention Center as a number of distributors from across Canada combine their efforts to showcase the latest products with key training sessions planned. Rob Haynes will be on site with JL Audio and plans to shoot some images down south. Andy Hartshorne is north of the border with the Directed brands.

The Angel Dealer Appreciation Show 2017 is set for Sunday, February 19th in Birmingham. Charlie and the crew have a great lineup of vendors, reps and training sessions. Wes Thompson with zeekee.com will host a Sunday afternoon “Social Media-How To” session. Product sessions are slated too. Saturday nights Cocktail Party will undoubtedly get the event rolling at the LaQuinta Hotel.

The Miami Boat Show will be the place for Marine Audio. Kicker, Wet Sounds, Audiopipe, SiriusXM and others are set up with booths. JL Audio is on the water with a number of hot boats.

Look for posts on social media throughout the weekend from various The 12Volt News Channels.

Click here to view the current 2017 Distributor Show Calendar.

