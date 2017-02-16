The Angel Dealer Appreciation Show 2017… Sunday, February 19

– “Dealers from across the southeast are cordially invited to our Annual Dealer Appreciation Show,” Charlie Angel stated in his invitation announcing the 2017 event at the company’s facility in Birmingham. “As always, there will be manufacturer reps to discuss new products for 2017, along with our great deals and specials.”

Key vendors on site for the event include Kicker, JVC Mobile Entertainment, DEI, PowerBass, Metra, Boss Audio, Polk Audio, SoundStorm Labs, Rostra, RaceSport, Soundstream, Audiovox, Accele, SolarGard and Orca Coolers.

Jeff Falk, new aboard at PowerBass as the Eastern Regional related, “We had a super CES and I know dealers will be excited to see our new lineup for 2017.”

Keith Lazar, Angel GM, offered to 12voltnews.com, “In addition to great product presentations we will have a slate of key product training sessions on Sunday afternoon. DEI and PowerBass plus a “Social Media-How To” presentation from Wes Thompson with zeekee.com. That session is designed to show dealers how to utilize social media to attract consumers to specialty 12volt brick and mortar retailers.”

Thompson related to 12voltnews.com, “It’s terrific to see Angel Distributing recognize the need for their dealers to connect with consumers via social media. My presentation will provide a road map that can make that happen.”

“It’s imperative 12volt retailers utilize social media to get consumers into their stores. Angel made an investment to have Wes make a presentation and we hope there are lots of butts in the seats for the session from zeekee.com,” Angel concluded.



A Saturday night cocktail event, 7-10, is planned for the LaQuinta where many Angel dealers will be spending the night.

The Sunday show is at the Angel Warehouse 621 Robert Jemison Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Visit angeldistributing.com for more.

