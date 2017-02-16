12VoltBites Connect with Followers and Consumers

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.17.2017) – As we continue into 2017, we all know the lay of the land. There is business being done – but it isn’t as easy to get as it was in years past. Connecting with followers and consumers, utilizing social media channels, is more important than ever for “brick and mortar” retailers.

A 12voltBite, customized for a specific retailers, can be very effective for retailers who are active on social media-like Facebook and Instagram- to connect with followers and consumers.

LEFT: This custom 12voltBite for Joseph’s Auto Toy Store in Mesquite TX, highlighting the Sony MEX-XB100BT, reached over 1000 people during a recent social media promotion coordinated by InnovateFast.

RIGHT: This example, posted by Soundwave Customs, Virginia Beach, received nearly 80 views on the company’s Instagram in the first 48 hours after it was posted.

July is a strong month for 12volt retailers and a Jammin ‘N July 12voltBite could generate visibility, plus store traffic and ultimately business.

It is imperative 12volt retailer get tuned into connecting with their followers and consumers. Successful retailers of today, and into the future, must be proactive on social media. And that doesn’t mean a weekly or monthly post on Facebook.

Successful retailers have a positive culture within the store and staff. Those stores have created an in-store experience for consumers and followers. They are proud of their work.

The 3 P’s of a successful brick and mortar business are NOT Price, Price, Price

Consumers today have so little knowledge of what 12volt retailers offer. The only national advertising for in-vehicle products today are Chevy Malibu, BMW and Audi commercials touting invehicle connectivity. Consumers today are not buying boxes. Their desire is to buy products that will enrich their lives in the categories of entertainment, enjoyment, connectivity, convenience and safety.

As an industry, let’s work to enrich consumer’s lives.

Watch for even more exciting initiatives to come soon!

Proudly celebrating parts of 6 decades in the 12volt industry!

-Mike Van Horn

Share this:



Tweet

Email

