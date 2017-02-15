Shiflet & Dickson’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Party

GASTONIA, NC (02.16.17) – Shiflet & Dickson will host dealers from across the southeast at the company’s Open House Dealer Show and St. Patty’s Day Party on March 11th and 12th. Saturday night it’s the St. Patty’s party and Sunday the show and product trainings sessions. Vendors will fill the showroom and demo vehicles will be on display outside the company’s facility.

“We are anticipating a very large dealer turnout from the Carolinas and surrounding states for this year’s event. The roof repairs last year worked- so we won’t worry with that,” David Holland, GM/VP, stated to 12voltnews.com. “There has definitely been an upswing in 12volt sales in this spring. Multimedia units, in-vehicle connectivity, lighting, collision avoidance, window tint and security are strong. The growth in the marine and power sports categories is straight up.”

Shiflet Dickson will showcase many new models introduced by vendors at CES 2017. Rumor has it the new patent-pending Soundstream dual screen source unit, VRN-DD7HB, will be on display.

Audio Enhancers, with owner Ted Sharpe, will be on hand showing new vehicle specific sub enclosures to fit Ford trucks plus the 2015-2017 Colorado and Canyon. Sharpe commented, “We have been showing our products at the Shiflet and Dickson event for years. We have been getting a lot of requests for the new enclosures that we will show. It’s always good to show dealer first-hand we listen to their requests.”

Jeff Falk, the new Eastern Regional for PowerBass, offered, “I am looking forward to showing dealers the PowerBass line for 2017. The lineup was very well received by dealers at CES. I look forward to seeing dealers in my new capacity.”

On the schedule for Sunday is a lineup of product sessions conducted by factory personnel. The companies and presenters scheduled include DEI-Mike Souza, Metra-Mike Demeter, PowerBass-Jeff Falk, Rydeen-Jordan Shahiary, JVC-Steve Cote, Kicker-Lori Boyer and CRUX-Mike Beyersdoerfer.

Dave Mason, Merchandise Manager related, “The product sessions we have on the schedule Sunday will not only inform dealers about the new products but will open eyes for new applications and markets.”

Over over 3 dozen brands will be on hand including Audio Enhancers, Concept, Jensen, Metra, JVC Mobile Entertainment, Planet Audio, PowerBass, CRUX, DEI, Kicker, MAXPRO Window Film, Rydeen, dB Link, Oracle Lighting and more.

“As you can see we are set to show a wide selection of new gear. In addition, we will have daily drawings with the lucky winners receiving valuable prizes. Special pricing and extended terms will be in effect. We encourage all dealers to attend and use this day to grow their business. Look forward to seeing you at the show,” Holland concluded.

Call 800-222-9411 for more details. Visit www.shifletdickson.com for more.

