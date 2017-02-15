Dynamat Utilizing Social Media to Showcase Products and Applications

HAMILTON, OH (02.16.2017) – Dynamat, a 12volt industry product category innovator, is utilizing social media to showcase new products and innovative product applications. The use of Instagram is a key element of the company’s social media outreach.

Dynamat’s Scott Whitaker commented to 12voltnews.com, “We have certainly been around. Using new social media tools to let the industry and consumers know about the benefits of our very broad product line is opening new doors.”

Dynamat’s Sarah Wood recent posts to @dynamat_official include the company’s sound damping product applied to the fairings of a Harley Davidson. The comment that warm weather is approaching will get bike enthusiasts thinking about great sounds on their Harley adventures this summer.

The company has also upgraded the Instagram account to the free business profile. That feature gives followers who see the post the ability to call, email or get a map to the Dynamat location.

Dynamat’s activities in Europe are also being highlighted on Instagram @dynamateurope. Check out some cool Dynamat applications and unique rides from across the pond.

Imagine the benefit for a company or retailer. A followers sees the post and calls or emails for more info! Can’t get that kind of action from a radio, TV or print ad!

Visit dynamat.com for more.

