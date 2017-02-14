Oncore Unveils C-Series Convertible Component System

INDUSTRY, CA (02.15.2017) – Oncore is about the Music and the Music first. The belief about how music can move your soul is at the heart of our thinking and this drives all our designs and engineering.

The Oncore C-Series Convertible component system brings you musical enjoyment and realism through a refined, yet detailed and dynamic sound performance.

The innovative speaker design that allows you to optimize your mounting options, The C-Series with its Remote Mount Tweeter System (R.M.T.S.) allows you the flexibility to go from a component to a coaxial without losing performance. R.M.T.S. is just not a removable tweeter, we take great care in the design of all our parts from the tweeters intergraded waveguide design for High-frequency dispersion and off-axis performance, to the Copper Sleeved T-pole for power compression and broader frequency response.

Secondary and Third Harmonic distortion caused by mechanical movement is not something you dismiss or hide. With the technology of our Thin High Roll Surround (T.H.R.S) with its Relief Pleat Nodes (R.P.N) and the shape of our proprietary pressed paper cone on our C-Series drivers, this maximizes broadband performance and increases sensitivity.

The C-Series utilizes a 28MM high-end silk dome tweeter with Ferrofluid cooled voice coil for a smooth extended top-end response along with our intergraded waveguide design for better off axis performance when mounted in a factory door location or even in the A-pillar location, capped off with a (12 dB/octave) Linkwitz-Riley X-over that is used for a smooth transition from the tweeter to mid-range.

Visit www.oncore.audio for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

