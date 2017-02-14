Kicker Set for Miami International Boat Show

STILLWATER, OK (02.15.2017) – KICKER is excited to support its Marine dealers and bring its line of head units, amplifiers and speakers to the 2017 Miami International Boat Show February 16-20, located at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin. KICKER’s booth will be located in the Sport Fishing Pavilion (Tent D), booth no. D137.

In conjunction with authorized marine dealer El Capitan Sports Center (Miami, Fla.), KICKER will be next door to offer sales support for El Capitan’s booth, no. D135. At the KICKER booth, a pair of interactive displays will allow visitors to explore the marine gear in detail, while glowing KM-Series Coaxials and Subwoofers constantly display a dazzling light show. Additionally, KICKER personnel will make reference to its announcement last week regarding membership into the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). KICKER is already a member of both the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Included as part of the booth display are new KICKER KXM-Series Amplifiers, unveiled for the first time at International CES in January. KXM-Series Amps offer side-mounted acoustic controls that are easily accessed and protected with a moisture-deterring, gasket-sealed door. In addition to conformal coating on the circuit boards, all power connections are ABYC/NMMA compliant.

KICKER Marine Media Center/Receivers will also be on the display. All three units feature Bluetooth connectivity, AM/FM reception, weather-band, a charging USB port and IPX6 certification.

The Miami show features more than 1,100 exhibitors and 1,300 boats, displayed both on land and in the water. A comprehensive series of seminars are available to consumers and professionals alike, including boat safety, maintenance and hands-on skills training. Events begin hourly for the duration of the show. An interactive boat simulator will allow users to practice docking, turning, stopping and more. Equipped with steering wheel and real throttle, the driver of the boat experiences a virtual lake cruise, and must navigate around other sailboats, powerboats and a marina.

Visit miamiboatshow.com for more.

