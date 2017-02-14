The DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show 2017 Returns to Atlantic City, April 4 & 5

PALMYRA, PA (02.15.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc., a full service marketing and supply chain portfolio company, will present the company’s annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, NJ on April 4th and 5th.

A successful 2017 show will mark four straight years of double digit growth. Informative seminars, relationship-building activities and special show-only opportunities are set to keep the momentum going. “We are focused on creating a show environment that encourages interactivity and engagement to ensure the most productive experience for our partners,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “In addition to educational sessions from industry experts there will also be show-only pricing, a fun evening event, and the ability to qualify to win a Harley Davidson Iron 883 Sweepstakes!”

One dealer will win a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 in the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes. A new Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle is the coveted prize of the DAS Dealer Sweepstakes promotion running January 5th through May 1, 2017. The Iron 883 will be prominently featured on the show floor at the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show The Sweepstakes is available for DAS Consumer Electronics dealers only. Drawing for the Iron 883 will be held by a third party, U.S. Sweepstakes on May 24th, 2017. “This Sweepstakes is a very exciting promotion that kicked off the new year for the CE industry. We strive to build our partner relationships every day. I feel this exciting promotion gives all our dealers an opportunity to stay engaged and have a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson” Berfield commented. Dealers should contact their DAS Sales Representative for details on entry into the Sweepstakes, 1-800-233-7009.

“The key to the show’s success is the continued support of our vendors and dealers,” added Berfield. “We could not be more grateful for the enthusiastic participation in the past and look forward to another fantastic show in 2017.”

For more information or to register, dealers within our territories are invited to visit dasinc.com or contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009. The deadline for registration is March 31, 2017.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

