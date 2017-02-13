Wet Sounds Set for Miami Boat Show

MAIMI, FL (02.14.2017) – Wet Sounds products will be highlighted throughout the Miami Boat Show Feb 16-20th, by various boat manufactures featuring the NEW REVO Series of High Performance Loudspeakers.

Wet Sounds Inc., will also have two locations within the show that will feature the newest products by Wet Sounds. Tent E Booth E366 will have Wet Sounds Product Displays featuring the all-new REVO speakers and other high performance Wet Sounds products.

In addition, at Slip #660, Wet Sounds Inc. will be featuring a Barker Boatworks 26’ Calibogue Bay, outfitted with the latest REVO 10” CX coxials, two XXX 12” subs, and two SD6 six channel amps.

Hearing is Believing, so stop by for a demo and experience Wet Sounds in person.

Visit wetsounds.com for more.

