Soundstream Taking Orders for Dual-Screen Head Unit

MONTEBELLO, CA (02.14.2017) – Epsilon Electronics Inc. is now taking orders for the patent-pending Soundstream VRN-DD7HB dual-screen head unit.

To order, authorized Soundstream dealers should contact their local reps to place their orders. The units will retail at an MSRP of $449.99 and will begin shipping in March.

Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“We have had overwhelming response to this first-of-its-kind unit,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics. “The accolades have come from the press, social media and consumer inquiries alike.”

This extraordinary source unit will be featured on KUSI-TV San Diego on the morning of Sunday, February 26.

The VRN-DD7HB received rave reviews during the recent CES Show. It was also featured in the February issue of Mobile Electronics Magazine and is scheduled to be included in the upcoming “Best of CES” roundup from The Huffington Post.

Visit soundstream.com and epsilonelectronicsinc.com for more.

