17th Annual MECA Freezefest

LEBANON, TN (02.14.2017) – The 17th Annual Freezefest event took place over the weekend of February 11th and 12th, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Saturday featured judges training and extensive listening sessions, in-studio and in-vehicle. Attending a Nashville Symphony Concert capped a very full Saturday. The Freezefest event took place at the Lebanon County Fairgrounds through the day Sunday.

MECA Commish Steve Stern related to 12voltnews.com, “We had an absolutely fantastic weekend. The judges trainings and listening sessions on Saturday captured everyone’s attention through the day. Then to have great seats for the Nashville Symphony brought the terrific day to a close. On Sunday we judged 111 vehicles with 180 score sheets. Got home at 11:30 Sunday night and after 2 very hectic days I was really fried! But extremely happy with all aspects of the weekend.”

The Freezefest was in conjunction with Lebanon retailer JNR Electronics. The company, headed by Randy Little, is the oldest MECA retail member at 19 years. SPL. SQL and Show-N-Shine competitions were featured Sunday. Mechman’s Matt Young brought the Hearse from Knoxville and talked with competitors about the importance of a strong power source for competing successfully.

SQL judges, fresh from training the previous day, put their skills to work in the lanes on Sunday. Those judges included Marsha Beeler-TN, Mike Flanagan-MS, Michael Maddy-KY, Tom Meyers-IL, Sondralee Orengia-PA, Nick Portonova-PA, Julian Ridi-Canada, Shannon Roberts-KY, Allan Shaffer, TN and Heather Shaffer-TN. Ridi flew in from north of the border for the training sessions.

Vinny Taylor and Tim Smith, both Tennessee judges, worked with the group to maximize the training and performance as certified judges scoring in the lanes on Sunday. Also, Ray Rayfield from Linear Power, was at judge training and added more amps to the 33 channel OmegaLab Studio power bank.

OmegaLab Studio, with renowned engineer Rob McClain is designed to be Nashville’s first and only at this time, solar powered studio. The studio utilizes 12volt audio equipment from Linear Power, XS Power Batteries and KnuKonceptz.

MECA’s Stern is an accomplished Nashville studio musician and played several songs on site that were recorded for the judge’s listening sessions.

Of special note for the weekend was Erie PA retailer Sondralee Orengia. Orengia owns Custom Audio and made the 618 mile trip from Erie to Lebanon for the event. Store employee Nick Portonova, also a MECA competitor, made the trip too.

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

