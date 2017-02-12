RetroSound Releases 8″ Powered Amplified Subwoofer System

LAS VEGAS, NV (02.13.2017) – RetroSound’s SUB8100 powered 8 inch subwoofer is designed to fill in the low frequencies missing from your classic’s sound system and features a 100 watt amplifier, variable crossover and a remote gain control.
The RetroSound SUB-8100 is a powerful 8-inch amplified subwoofer system designed to fill in the low frequencies usually missing from your classic vehicle’s sound system. This compact subwoofer measures just 2¾ inches tall, so it is ideal for installation beneath your seats or behind the seats of a pick-up. A built-in 100 watt Class D digital amplifier provides plenty of power, and the continuously variable crossover lets you fine tune your bass. A remote level control allows you to control your bass volume from your seats.
Features include:
- 8-inch powered subwoofer system
- Built-in 100 watt Class D digital amplifier
- Built-in continuously variable crossover
- Remote level control
- Speaker level and RCA low-level inputs
- Rugged cast enclosure
- Small footprint for ease of installation (9¼ x 2¾ x 13¾ inches)
