Kicker Announces Membership into National Marine Electronics Association

STILLWATER, OK (02.13.2017) – KICKER Performance Audio is pleased to announce its membership in the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA).

KICKER is committed to providing marine audio products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety in the industry, and the NMEA membership further solidifies that position. The NMEA membership adds to KICKER’s current and long-standing group of marine-based trade associations which include the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Additionally and exclusive to NMEA members, NMEA 2000 protocol in a boat allows two-way communication of compatible devices via a hard-wired CAN-Bus connection, which fits well with KICKER’s marine media centers and source units.

“Sharing data across multiple marine components will allow greater control of key features in the KICKER KMC20 and other media centers,” said Phil White, KICKER Marine, RV and Specialty Markets Audio Systems Manager. “Imagine being at the helm, with all of the audio info in front of you on a multi-function display, even if the media center is installed in the cabin. It’s very exciting.”

Select fish finders, chart plotters and navigation systems represent just some of the devices that use the NMEA 2000 protocol, allowing control of virtually every feature on KICKER media centers from a single convenient boat location.

For more information, visit nmea.org and kicker.com

