Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.11.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver a meaningful message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find interesting and informative.

Southern California based Al&Ed’s posted an attractive graphic listing 15 store locations, With over 30,000 Instagram followers alone Instagram, and social media posts, pack a punch.

Custom Audio, Erie PA, is known throughout the area as being s strong proponent of MECA Sound-Off competitions. The season is getting ready to kick off and Sondralee wanted all to know that Custom Audio is on board with MECA in 2017. Plans are in place for this year’s Shake the Lake event to be the best ever.

Voltz AutoSports in Bridgeport CT, gets the message across very well with short Instagram videos. This post highlights the installation of step boards installed on a Ford 150 pickup. This post shows how far the step board protrudes from the side of the truck.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,200 12VoltBite posts.

