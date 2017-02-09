Oncore Website Goes LIVE

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (02.10.2017) Oncore Audio, maker of high end audiophile products has launched its new website at www.oncore.audio

Their new website was designed to provide dealers and customers the most effective and comprehensive on-line tool possible.

The new website incorporates a new modern look that is fast, easy to navigate on PC’s and is mobile device friendly for use with Smart Phones and tablets. “A company website is the first place everyone goes to look for basic information and a knowledgeable listing of its products,” said Enrique Avalos-Sales & Marketing Manager. “Visitors will be able to view the selection of products quickly and download spec and tech information easily and thanks to the ease of use modern uncluttered design.”

All this combined with first-hand Live Chat and Tech Support and Dealer Support. OnCore’s new Support center oncore.kayako.com/en-us will be hosted by our Audio Guru Matt Borgardt, so you know when you ask a question you will be getting the best technical support possible. Matt stated, “OnCore is about Music and Music first, so let us reproduce your audio without prejudice and with passion.”

Matt Borgardt, The Audio Guru, will host a technical video blog each month, we will explain how to best get the most out of your OnCore products. www.oncore.audio/category/news/

Oncore will be encouraging dealers and customers to contact the team through the website and sign up for its new newsletters. Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the new website allows users to link directly to Oncore’s social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube (Click links to visit Oncore’s profiles).

