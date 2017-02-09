Distributor Shows to Take Center Stage

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.10.2017) The 2017 Distributor Show Calendar is packed with events this spring. Well over 30 distributor shows are listed and more dates will be set soon.

Three 12volt distributor shows are set for the last part of February. The Mobile Electronics Expo and Training is set for Vancouver on February 17th and 18th. A group of farsighted distributors from across Canada, spearheaded by Trends, came together to host this mega event at the Vancouver Convention Center. Pre-registration indicates the crowd of dealers could top 400.

The annual Angel Distributing Dealer Appreciation Show is set for February 18th and 19th at the company’s Birmingham location. Angel’s Charlie Angel commented, “We have a great show planned for our dealers. As always here will be manufacturer reps to discuss the new products for the year along with great deals and specials. The cocktail party on Saturday night will be a great time for friends to get together and compare notes.”

Keystone has a huge show planned for Washington DC on February 24th and 25th.

The distributor show circuit really shifts into high gear in March with more than a dozen events from Florida, the east coast, the southeast, central U.S., Mountain states and the great Northwest. An additional dozen plus distributor shows will follow in April.

“In speaking with many distributors all indicate they realize dealers must carve time out of their busy store responsibilities and schedules. To that end, all distributor principles indicated they are going the extra miles to make sure dealers will benefit from making the trip to their show. Reps, deals and specials of course. But in many cases distributors will address ways for dealers to get consumers into their stores. All are acutely aware of the impact internet sales are having at the expense of brick and mortar specialty retail,” Mike Van Horn observed.

Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area.

Watch for more Distributor Show Calendar updates on 12voltnews.com.

