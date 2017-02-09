Custom Plus and Oliver Marketing to Present the BOOST 12Volt Show

AUBURN, WA (02.10.2017) – The BOOST 12volt Show will bring together dealers and manufacturers for a day of trainings, sales, food and fun at Custom Plus locations in Auburn WA, Beaverton OR and Sacramento CA.

Dan Ottenad, CPD Marketing Manager, stated, “The name BOOST signifies to our dealers that this event will “boost” their knowledge, “boost” their selection and “boost “ their profits. We have structured each event to revolve more around training than sales as to increase the dealer’s knowledge of new products from the manufacturer and been shown the features and benefits of it all.”

The dates are Auburn WA Tuesday, March 21st; Beaverton OR, Thursday March 23rd and Sacramento CA on Wednesday, April 12th.

For more info, visit customplusdistributing.com

