Mc Laren Sound Systems Looking for Sales Reps Throughout USA

Mc Laren Sound Systems, a manufacturer of car audio loudspeakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, tweeters and related accessories is looking for sales representatives throughout the USA in order to expand its dealer base.

A protected line sold to brick and mortar dealers, that offers territory protection and a well needed profit margin.

Currently sold online thru less than a handful of online dealers that sell at MSRP. No MAP pricing policy in place.

MLSS has been manufacturing car audio products since 1994, and moved its headquarters to Miami in 2003. Actively seeking to position the brand in the US since 2013-2014.

Now we are seeking for extremely well motivated salesman with at least 2 years of experience in selling and marketing car audio products in their territory.

Well motivated salesperson or team

At least 2 years of experience in selling and marketing car audio products.

Able to establish and maintain dealer accounts within the territory.

Car audio product installation knowledge a huge plus.

Personal relationships with customers is a must.

Willing to give us all the feedback available from the field in order to develop new products as the market requests.

Able to travel as needed throughout assigned territory.

Motivated, looking forward to make money.

We offer an excellent commission package, based on monthly sales. Commissions to be paid in the first 6 days of the following month.

We will in conjunction with the salesman brainstorm to create attractive product packages and deals to motivate the customer.

Please fax your resume to (786) 845-8056 or email it to: accounting@mclarenaudio.com and / or call us at (786) 845-8086 and ask for JC.

