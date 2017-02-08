ASA Electronics Receives Audio Product of the Year Award

ELKHART, IN (02.09.2017) – At the V-Twin Expo this year in Cincinnati, Ohio, ASA Electronics showcased their HD1BT650 Harley-Davidson direct replacement sound system and stole the show. The system represents the company’s broad engineering capabilities by being specifically designed to meet the intricate requirements needed to fit as a direct replacement piece. Winning one of the Expo’s Excellence Awards, ASA Electronics held true to their reputation of being the leader in developing innovative mobile technology and took home the gold for Audio Product of the Year.

“This national award validates ASA Electronics as a leader in V-Twin audio technology. ASA, in its quest to be the best, continues to push the boundaries for motorcycle audio,” stated Mark Wojtys, HD industry manager at ASA Electronics.

The HD1BT650 includes a direct replacement for the factory Harley-Davidson stereo. It is truly a plug ‘n’ play design that has the exact same footprint and wiring connection as the factory stereo. The 6.5” speakers in this kit come with an adaptor that allows for larger speakers and bigger base, with the same, convenient plug ‘n’ play design.

For more information on this system, please contact Mark Wojtys at MWojtys@ASAElectronics.com

Visit asaelectronics.com for more.

