Angel Gulf Coast Distributing Opens in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL (02.09.2017) – Angel Gulf Coast Distributing has opened to serve 12volt retailers along the Gulf Coast. Scott Dennis heads up the operation from the Pensacola location.

Dennis commented to 12voltnews.com, “Our goal is to serve 12volt retailers along the Gulf Coast – essentially from New Orleans to Jacksonville. We are in the 5th month and all is rolling. The warehouse is well stocked and dealers appreciate the shortened delivery time on many orders.”

Key lines in stock in the Pensacola location include JVC Mobile, PowerBass, Metra brands, PAC, Audiovox, Polk Audio, Q Power, Viper and Orca Coolers.

Dennis continued, “The Orca cooler products have added a new category for 12volt retailers. The line was at the Angel Birmingham show in 2016 and got a lot of positive response.”

Angel Gulf Coast carries the same vendor lineup as Angel Distributing in Birmingham.

The address for Angel Gulf Coast is 3375 Copter Road, Suite B1, Pensacola FL 32514.

Email scott@angeldistributing.com for more info

