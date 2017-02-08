Industry News

Angel Gulf Coast Distributing Opens in Pensacola

Posted on February 8, 2017
The Angel Gulf Coast warehouse is well stocked with orders on pallets set to ship.

PENSACOLA, FL (02.09.2017) – Angel Gulf Coast Distributing has opened to serve 12volt retailers along the Gulf Coast. Scott Dennis heads up the operation from the Pensacola location.

Dennis commented to 12voltnews.com, “Our goal is to serve 12volt retailers along the Gulf Coast – essentially from New Orleans to Jacksonville. We are in the 5th month and all is rolling. The warehouse is well stocked and dealers appreciate the shortened delivery time on many orders.”

Angel Gulf Coast has a wide selection of sub enclosures in stock at the Pensacola warehouse.

Key lines in stock in the Pensacola location include JVC Mobile, PowerBass, Metra brands, PAC, Audiovox, Polk Audio, Q Power, Viper and Orca Coolers.

Dennis continued, “The Orca cooler products have added a new category for 12volt retailers. The line was at the Angel Birmingham show in 2016 and got a lot of positive response.”

Angel Gulf Coast carries the same vendor lineup as Angel Distributing in Birmingham.

angeldistributing.com

The address for Angel Gulf Coast is 3375 Copter Road, Suite B1, Pensacola FL 32514.

Email scott@angeldistributing.com for more info

