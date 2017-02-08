Alpine Electronics of America Announces Rep and Rep Firm of the Year

TORRANCE, CA (02.09.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. recently announced its aftermarket Rep and Rep Firm of the Year for 2016. John Evans was named Rep of the Year and Online AV was named Rep Firm of the Year.

Evans is a direct Alpine employee who represents the San Bernardino, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Kern Counties in California. An 11-year employee of Alpine, Evans successfully balanced his business responsibilities to support the Alpine Restyle vehicle-specific solutions among his retail and expediter accounts. Evans relished the role of product educator and always made time to conduct Alpine product trainings, even if it meant visiting the same retailer multiple times to ensure every employee received training. He developed sales materials based on the needs of the accounts, and his enthusiasm and success helped encourage fellow sales reps to do the same for their own accounts.

Online AV is led by principal Mark Taylor and includes members Milo Kosich and Dan Sparks. Kosich and Sparks were recognized for their success in the Ohio, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania territories. To support the Alpine Restyle Jeep Wrangler lineup, the Online AV team purchased a Wrangler to use for retail visits and consumer events. They also participated in trail rides and off-road excursions for first-hand experience about the Wrangler lifestyle. The knowledge gained from these excursions allowed them to better support their retailers and expediters during sales calls and product trainings.

Alpine also recognized Aaron Bakerink, owner of Custom Sound & Image in Pleasant Hill, IA, as Expediter of the Year. A Jeep Wrangler owner himself, Bakerink fully embraced the Alpine Restyle Wrangler products. His real-world experience with the products made him a reliable resource for his accounts.

“John, Mark, Milo, Dan, and Aaron were instrumental in the success of the Alpine Restyle products in 2016,” said Steve Crawford, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “Their dedication and leadership will help further our momentum in 2017.”

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

