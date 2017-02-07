Window Tint School Announces Scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, FL (02.08.2017) – The Window Tint School, working with key vendors, has created a scholarship program to reduce the cost of attending Window Tint School classes.

Jon Dewar stated, “We have received several inquiries regarding scholarships recently. We have been listening, as have our vendor partners, and are happy to announce we have 10 scholarships to offer to new students.”

Now would be a great time to learn as summer is approaching and who wouldn’t want to start making GREAT money this summer?

The scholarships are on a first come, first served and limited to:

5 – three day classes for $850 (regularly: $1500)

3 – five day classes $1450 (regularly: $2500)

2 – six day classes $1700 (regularly: $2800)

This is NOT a contest. Call Jon Dewar at 904-717-0000 for details.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

