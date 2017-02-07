DS18 Expands Into a Much Larger Location

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (02.18.2017) – DS18 is know as a company with the statement “We Like It Loud.” The 4-year old company has seen a dramatic growth in sales over that period. That growth led to the need for a larger facility and DS18 now has a new 45,000 square foot home at 1400 NW 159 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169.

Rob Ferro commented, “We have spend the last several weeks moving into our new location that is 3 times larger than the old facility. Most of the 3 story product racks are filled in the warehouse and we are putting more together as we settle into the new DS18 headquarters.”

DS18 is very aggressive in the marketplace and showcases numerous over-the-top vehicles at shows and events. A broad selection of products is in the DS18 mobile electronics lineup including amplifiers, subwoofers, in-dash receivers, pro audio speakers plus in-vehicle mirrors and safety monitors.

Continuing, Ferro stated, “With our larger facility we can put together record setting demo vehicles in-house. Currently we are constructing a ramp to so vehicles can be driven into the shop area in the warehouse.”

DS18 utilizes a network of 12volt distributors across the U.S. to make their products conveniently available to 12volt retailers.

DS18 is very active on social media and has over 12,000 followers in Instagram @ds18_sound

Visit ds18.com for more.

