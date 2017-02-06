Wet Sounds Granted 7 US Patents for STEALTH Soundbar

HOUSTON, TX (02.07.2017) – Wet Sounds Inc. was awarded 7 U.S. Patents pertaining to the popular STEALTH Soundbar (Ultra D, Surge, Core).

The patents protect the unique features of the STEALTH Soundbar, which is the worlds first soundbar speaker system for power sports applications.

(US Design Patent No. D757,686, No. D757,687, No. 756,962, No. D756,963, No. 756,963, No. D756,961, No. D756,964)

“We are excited and pleased to have our products protected to ensure our customers and fans can have the quality they have expected from Wet Sounds,” commented Wet Sounds President Tim White. “With the protection of the patents, we can now focus on our line of products and no longer have to be distracted by those that copy us as we continue to innovate.”

The new patents are added to Wet Sounds growing list of US patents and join Wet Sounds U.S. Utility Patent No. 8,568,162 for Mountable Loudspeaker Assemblies and Clamps.

Visit wetsounds.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

