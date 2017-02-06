Audio America Hosted Dealers in Miami

MIAMI, FL (02.07.2017) – Audio America hosted dealers at the company’s Miami location on Thursday evening, February 2nd. Over 220 dealers, 12volt and home audio, from a from across southern Florida were on site for the event that started at 5 PM and ran until 11 PM. Total attendance was well over 300 who came to see the latest products 12volt and home audio gear.

Shane Mullikin, AudioAmerica Sales Manager, stated “I have been doing these events for over 10 years now and I am confident this was the best one yet. We rolled out the red carpet for our dealers with great food, hand rolled cigars, Cuban coffee and an unbelievable atmosphere. Dealers packed outdoor area adjoining our facility. Normally we have 2 tents set up for a show. We had 3 tents for this show and could have used a 4th tent.”

PowerBass Eastern Regional Jeff Falk worked the show and commented “It was a terrific event. Audio America really drew a crowd and this was a great opportunity for me to meet many dealers in my new position as Eastern Regional for PowerBass. We had a great setup to show the latest from PowerBass and dealers were interested in products in our line across the board.”

Key 12volt vendors at the Audio America event included Accele, Audiovox, BOSS, Cadence, Directed, Dual, Dynamat, Jensen, JVC, Kicker, Maestro/ADS, Memphis Audio, Metra, OZ Audio, PAC, Polk Audio, PowerBass, RaceSport, Rostra, Rydeen and SiriusXM.

Concluding, Mullikin offered “I consistently read how the 12volt industry is shrinking – but this event proved the industry is alive and well. The dealers in attendance are investing in their businesses. They took time out of their night to spend time with our vendors and Audio America staff. We truly appreciate their attendance and commitment to the 12volt and home audio industries.”

Visit audioamerica.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

