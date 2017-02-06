AAMP Expands Its Street Team with Two Additional Territories

CLEARWATER, FL (02.07.2017) – AAMP Global has expanded its Team Phantom street team with two new members: Steve Rogers and Kevin Allen. Steve Rogers will cover the Upper Midwest territory, and Kevin Allen will cover Texas. Both Rogers and Allen will be visiting retail customers in the signature Team Phantom showcase trucks, providing un-matched customer centric training, marketing and sell-through support for AAMP’s seven Power Brands.

“Last year, we were able to raise the bar in our retail partner support with the launch of Team Phantom and we’re just getting started,” said Herb Brown, Vice President of Sales. “We have big plans to continue to paint the map purple, placing a Team Phantom member in every corner of the US. I couldn’t think of two better additions to kick off 2017 expansion than Kevin and Steve. Both new Phantom members have the technical and industry expertise that will facilitate stronger relationships with our customers and the personalized support our retailers need to foster successful growth for their stores.”

Steve Rogers

Steve Rogers brings 20 years of multifaceted electronics retail experience ranging from service, installation, sales, management, advertising and purchasing. In his final two years in retail, he was awarded top ten Car Audio Dealer. Prior to AAMP Steve worked as a consumer electronics sales representative in MN, ND, SD and WI for some of the best organizations in the industry who consistently have been awarded rep or rep firm of the year more than 20 times across brands.

Kevin Allen

Kevin Allen began his professional sales career in 1989 and joined the 12-volt industry in 2003 as a Sales Representative with Precision Interface Electronics (P.I.E.), from 2007 – 2012 he served P.I.E. as National Sales Manager, managed key accounts, assisted with product development and marketing. From 2012 – 2016 Kevin has been part of the AAMP Global team as Distribution Sales Manager – serving distributors throughout the US market.

Visit aampglobal.com for more.

