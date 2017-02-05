M.A.G. Sales Adds Patrick Eiland to Their Team

SUNRISE, FL (02.06.2017) – Based in South Florida and operating out of our Sunrise office, Patrick Eiland will be calling on M.A.G. dealers throughout Florida and Puerto Rico.

Patrick has been in the mobile electronics business for several years, most recently working for a 12v specialist retailer in Miami. As a 12v enthusiast. Patrick understands all things electronic, and is eager to bring his fresh perspective and hands on experience to the M.A.G. Sales team.

The month of February will be a slow ramp up as Patrick begins to get acquainted with the team and the operations at M.A.G. Sales. Stand by for more information on his account responsibility.

Ensure that this information is shared with everyone in your organization and is included on all Rep Email Distribution Groups.

Join M.A.G. in welcoming Patrick to the team.

Patrick can be reached at: peiland@mag-fl.com or 754-207-4059

Visit mag-fl.com for more.

