EPG Received Directed Canada Team 25 Dealer of the Year Award

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA (02.06.2017) – Each year, Directed Canada recognizes their top 25 dealers in sales. For 2016 Electronique Paul Gagnon (EPG) was recognized as a Directed Team 25 Dealer.

During a recent visit to the EPG headquarters in Quebec City Directed Sales Manager Jean-Paul Raymond and territory rep Mario Brisson presented the Directed Team 25 Dealer of the Year Award to Paul Gagnon and the EPG team.

EPG carries a wide variety of automotive security, convenience and lighting products.

Visit elecpg.com for more.

